Beijing has said that it expelled a US warship from “Chinese territorial waters” in the disputed South China Sea.

The USS Higgins destroyer illegally intruded into the territorial waters of Huangyan Island without authorisation from the Chinese government, Senior Capt. He Tiecheng, spokesperson for the navy of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Huangyan Island is also known as Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc.

He said the PLA Navy deployed forces to track, monitor, warn, and expel the destroyer in accordance with laws and regulations.

"The US military's actions seriously infringe upon China's sovereignty and security, severely undermine peace and stability in the South China Sea, and violate international law and the basic norms governing international relations," he said.

He said naval forces of the PLA Southern Theater Command remain on high alert at all times, resolutely defending national sovereignty and security, as well as regional peace and stability.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said it detected 14 PLA aircraft and six navy vessels around the island nation on Wednesday.

Separately, the Philippines' Coast Guard (PCG) said on Wednesday that a Chinese aircraft intercepted one of its aircraft patrolling over the Huangyan Island, two days after two Chinese vessels collided with each other near the island.