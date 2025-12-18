WORLD
1 min read
India signs trade deal with Oman, expanding its Middle East ties
Despite negotiations, New Delhi has so far been unable to close a deal with the United States or the European Union this year, as initially intended.
India signs trade deal with Oman, expanding its Middle East ties
India and Oman have annual trade of more than $10 billion. / Reuters
December 18, 2025

India has signed an economic partnership agreement with Oman to boost bilateral trade and investment as it seeks to expand Middle East ties and diversify to beat steep US tariffs.

India and Oman have an annual trade of more than $10 billion. The relationship is important for New Delhi as the Gulf nation is a gateway to the narrow Strait of Hormuz between Oman and Iran, a major transit point for global oil shipments.

"This (pact) will set a new pace of our trade, add new trust to our investments and open doors to new opportunities in many sectors," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an address in Oman on Thursday.

He is in Muscat as part of his three-nation tour that included Ethiopia and Jordan.

RECOMMENDED

The pact, India's second after the United Kingdom this year, will help Indian goods find new markets as exporters intensify diversification efforts to defy US President Donald Trump's punishing tariffs.

After talks fell apart, Trump doubled duties on Indian goods to 50 percent in late August, the highest in the world. The hike included a 25 percent levy that was in retaliation for India's purchases of Russian oil.

RelatedTRT World - India negotiating trade deal with US amid Trump’s steep tariffs
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution