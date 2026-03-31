The UK and Syrian leaders have stressed the “need for a viable plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” according to a British government statement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, with both leaders calling it a “significant moment” for UK-Syria relations.

Both leaders emphasised that their intention to “work with others to restore freedom of navigation,” hinting at potential international collaboration to ease tensions in the Gulf and secure one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.

The two discussed the ongoing Middle East conflict, stressing the need to avoid further escalation and restore regional stability.

They also addressed efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, citing its prolonged closure’s severe economic impact, and agreed to work with international partners to ensure freedom of navigation.