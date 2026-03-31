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UK, Syria leaders stress 'viable plan' needed to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Premier Starmer and President al Sharaa say they would “work with others to restore freedom of navigation,” signalling potential international cooperation to ease Gulf tensions.
UK, Syria leaders stress 'viable plan' needed to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Syria's al Sharaa is welcomed by Britain's PM Keir Starmer ahead of their meeting at 10 Downing Street in central London on March 31, 2026. / AFP
3 hours ago

The UK and Syrian leaders have stressed the “need for a viable plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” according to a British government statement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, with both leaders calling it a “significant moment” for UK-Syria relations.

Both leaders emphasised that their intention to “work with others to restore freedom of navigation,” hinting at potential international collaboration to ease tensions in the Gulf and secure one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.

The two discussed the ongoing Middle East conflict, stressing the need to avoid further escalation and restore regional stability.

They also addressed efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, citing its prolonged closure’s severe economic impact, and agreed to work with international partners to ensure freedom of navigation.

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Starmer welcomed Syria’s actions against Daesh and highlighted growing UK-Syria cooperation on counter-terrorism.

Migration was another key topic, with the British leader pushing for closer collaboration on returns, border security, and tackling people-smuggling networks.

Both sides also underlined the importance of rebuilding Syria’s infrastructure as part of its economic transition, discussing potential roles for British businesses.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact, according to the official statement.

SOURCE:AA
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