Israeli special forces raided the Balata refugee camp east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, surrounding a house and carrying out a search operation inside it, local sources told Anadolu.

The sources said an Israeli undercover unit infiltrated the Schools Quarter inside the camp before surrounding the area as military reinforcements arrived.

Israeli forces then surrounded a house inside the camp and began searching it while damaging its contents, accompanied by police dogs, the sources added.

The sources said Israeli forces remained inside the house and continued search operations in the area.