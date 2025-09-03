A $2 million contract between the US arm of Israeli spyware vendor Paragon Solutions and the cyber division of US Homeland Security Investigations has been reinstated, a federal procurement notice shows.

The stop-work order, placed under the Biden administration to ensure compliance with a March 2023 executive order restricting commercial spyware, was lifted in late August by the Trump administration, technology journalist Jack Poulson reported on his All-Source Intelligence Substack.

The contract does not specify what the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) will receive beyond a "fully configured proprietary solution including license, hardware, warranty, maintenance, and training."

ICE has stirred controversy in the US due to its aggressive enforcement of immigration laws, including family separations, detention centre abuses, and large-scale deportation operations that critics argue violate human rights and tear communities apart.

The spywate deal was initially frozen amid concerns that Paragon's technology, particularly its Graphite programme, could be misused, according to US media reports.

Graphite can infiltrate mobile phones, read encrypted messages, access cloud backups, and even turn devices into listening tools.

Critics have warned that the software poses both counterintelligence and human rights risks.

"Invasive, secret hacking power is corrupting," John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto, told The Guardian. "That's why there's a growing pile of spyware scandals in democracies, including with Paragon's Graphite."

Baked-in counterintelligence risk



Biden administration had sought to limit the use of commercial spyware that could threaten US national security or be misused by foreign actors, taking the extraordinary step of blacklisting Paragon rival NSO Group.