WAR ON IRAN
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Iran signals preference for JD Vance in US talks amid trust deficit
Vance is viewed as more sympathetic to ending the war, regional sources tell CNN.
Iran signals preference for JD Vance in US talks amid trust deficit
FILE: US Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks at a manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan, US, March 18 2026. / Reuters
March 25, 2026

Iran has signalled to the Trump administration that it prefers to negotiate with US Vice President JD Vance rather than other senior officials, according to a report on Tuesday.

CNN, citing two regional sources, said Iranian representatives conveyed through back channels that they do not want to re-engage with special envoy Steve Witkoff or Jared Kushner, citing a “deficit of trust” after earlier talks resulted in the US-Israeli military action.

The sources reportedly said Vance is viewed as more sympathetic to ending the war, with one noting there is a perception he would be intent on “wrapping up the conflict.”

“Who the administration decides to send, the Iranians will have to deal with, but it doesn’t mean they don’t have a preference,” the second source reportedly said.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan 'ready' to host talks to end US-Israeli war on Iran

The report said a potential meeting in Islamabad later this week remains under consideration, though sources expressed scepticism that it will materialise.

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Earlier on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said the US is “in negotiations right now” with Iran and that Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Witkoff and Kushner are all involved in the diplomatic effort.

The US has reportedly sent Iran a 15-point plan to end the war, delivered via Pakistan and outlining steps on Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs as well as maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials said they have received messages from some “friendly countries” relaying a US request for negotiations to end the war while denying any direct talks with Washington.

The US and Israel have been carrying out air strikes on Iran since February 28, killing more than 1,340 people so far. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - Trump reiterates talking with 'right' Iranian interlocutors
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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