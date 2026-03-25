Iran has signalled to the Trump administration that it prefers to negotiate with US Vice President JD Vance rather than other senior officials, according to a report on Tuesday.

CNN, citing two regional sources, said Iranian representatives conveyed through back channels that they do not want to re-engage with special envoy Steve Witkoff or Jared Kushner, citing a “deficit of trust” after earlier talks resulted in the US-Israeli military action.

The sources reportedly said Vance is viewed as more sympathetic to ending the war, with one noting there is a perception he would be intent on “wrapping up the conflict.”

“Who the administration decides to send, the Iranians will have to deal with, but it doesn’t mean they don’t have a preference,” the second source reportedly said.

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The report said a potential meeting in Islamabad later this week remains under consideration, though sources expressed scepticism that it will materialise.