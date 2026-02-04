British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke by phone on Tuesday with US President Donald Trump about Ukraine ahead of peace talks and about a deal by the UK to cede control back to Mauritius of the Chagos Islands, which include the key Diego Garcia military base.

Starmer and Trump discussed the situation in Ukraine, including Russian attacks on the country overnight, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Russian forces’ "fierce attacks" on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, including energy systems, were "particularly depraved" as temperatures dropped below minus 20°C, Starmer told Trump.

The White House announced on Tuesday that the US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will attend trilateral negotiations with Russia and Ukraine in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and Thursday.

Turning to Diego Garcia military base as part of the Chagos Islands deal, the leaders recognised the base's strategic importance.

"The leaders agreed their governments would continue working closely to guarantee the future operation of the base and speak again soon," the statement added.