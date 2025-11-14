Washington, DC — When Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in the US capital on Tuesday for a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, it will mark his first US visit since 2018 and occurs amidst a reset in US-Saudi ties and a shaky truce in besieged Gaza.

The Crown Prince's visit — expected to cover a mix of economic, security, and geopolitical topics — builds on US President Donald Trump's May 2025 trip to Saudi Arabia during which he secured notable defence and tech deals.

The leaders of the world's largest economy and a major oil producer share a strong rapport.

However, despite the cordiality, tensions persist over several issues, including security, access to AI chips, nuclear technology, F-35 fighter jets, the future of Palestine, Gaza truce, and the complex matter of relations with Israel.

Trump has reportedly urged the Crown Prince, widely known as MBS, to enter the so-called Abraham Accords — that normalised Israel's ties with UAE, Bahrain and Morocco — in response to US brokering a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza under Trump's 20-point peace plan.

Reports suggest Trump made the demand in a call with MBS following last month's Gaza peace summit in Egypt.

Trump, who initiated the Abraham Accords in 2020, told reporters recently that "we have a lot of people joining now the Abraham Accords, and hopefully we are going to get Saudi Arabia very soon."

According to former US Ambassador Barbara A. Leaf, Saudi Crown Prince agreeing to normalise relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords is highly unlikely.

"This is premature, given the state of Gaza, the fragile nature of the ceasefire, and the fact that the requirements have not been settled for movement from Phase I to Phase II," Ambassador Leaf, an Assistant Secretary of State during Biden administration and now senior international policy advisor at Washington-based law firm Arnold and Porter, told TRT World in an exclusive interview.

"Moreover, the Crown Prince has made it clear — most recently through Saudi officials speaking publicly at the IISS Manama Dialogue — that above all he requires a clear pathway defined for a Palestinian state," she said, referring to the recent remarks of a top Saudi official in Bahrain.

"A Palestinian state is a prerequisite for regional integration," Manal Radwan, who heads the negotiating team at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasised recently at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain.

"We have said it many times, and I don't think that we have received a full understanding, because we keep being asked this question. And I say it here one more time: the realisation of a Palestinian state is the prerequisite for regional integration," Radwan said.

US pledge on pathway to Palestinian statehood

Israel's war on Gaza that Palestinian officials say left around 70,000 Palestinians dead (a figure experts believe to be an undercount) nearly 170,000 wounded and millions uprooted, has been suspended since October 10, when the phased ceasefire came into effect.

However, the ceasefire has been breached almost daily by Israeli troops, resulting in the deaths of nearly 300 Palestinians and injuries to hundreds more, according to Palestinian officials.

Phase one of the truce deal, based on 20-point plan, includes the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

The plan includes the establishment of an international stabilisation force (ISF) with Arab and international partners to help provide security, train a new Palestinian police force, and oversee the demilitarisation and withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

The US is trying to secure a United Nations mandate for the ISF in Gaza but it has faced resistance from Russia, China and several Arab countries, who have raised concerns over the structure of the post-war governing mechanism, the yet-to-be-established "Board of Peace", and the absence of any transitional role for the Palestinian Authority.

Riyadh stipulates a Palestinian state's creation as a prerequisite for establishing diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right ministers oppose the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestine.

The visit would offer an opportunity for MBS to seek a clear pledge from President Trump regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state.