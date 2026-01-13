Four Palestinians have been killed since Monday night after buildings damaged by Israeli air strikes collapsed in Gaza as a powerful storm battered the enclave, Palestinian civil defence said on Tuesday.

The buildings collapsed due to heavy rainfall and strong winds driven by a low-pressure weather system that began affecting the region on Monday evening.

The victims included an elderly man, a child and two women. Several others were injured in separate incidents involving the collapse of cracked homes and unstable structures in Gaza City as winds intensified overnight.

The storm has worsened conditions for hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians living in tents across Gaza, where strong winds and heavy rain since the night hours have flooded, torn apart, and uprooted thousands of makeshift shelters, particularly along the coast, eyewitnesses said.