Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Thousands of Palestinians sought refuge in mosques and partially damaged buildings after their tents collapsed due to heavy rain and strong winds.
Palestinians walk past the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during the war, in Jabalia. / Reuters
January 13, 2026

Four Palestinians have been killed since Monday night after buildings damaged by Israeli air strikes collapsed in Gaza as a powerful storm battered the enclave, Palestinian civil defence said on Tuesday.

The buildings collapsed due to heavy rainfall and strong winds driven by a low-pressure weather system that began affecting the region on Monday evening.

The victims included an elderly man, a child and two women. Several others were injured in separate incidents involving the collapse of cracked homes and unstable structures in Gaza City as winds intensified overnight.

The storm has worsened conditions for hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians living in tents across Gaza, where strong winds and heavy rain since the night hours have flooded, torn apart, and uprooted thousands of makeshift shelters, particularly along the coast, eyewitnesses said.

In central Gaza, thousands of displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp sought refuge in mosques and partially damaged buildings after their tents collapsed or were severely damaged by the storm, witnesses told Anadolu.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,000 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in its genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 that has left the enclave in ruins.

Despite a ceasefire that began on October 10 2025, the Israeli army has continued its attacks, killing 424 Palestinians and wounding 1,189 others since, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

SOURCE:AA
