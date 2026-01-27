President Donald Trump has said the Justice Department is investigating Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, citing reports that her net worth has sharply increased over the past year.

Trump has made the claim in a post on social media, writing that "the DOJ and Congress are looking at 'Congresswoman' Ilhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 million dollars. Time will tell all".

The remarks mark the latest attack Trump has directed at Omar and follow a series of statements in which the president has accused political rivals of wrongdoing while in office.

Trump has previously said Omar should be jailed or deported to Somalia, where she was born, despite her being a US citizen since 2000.

He has also accused her of being linked to alleged government services fraud in Minnesota, though no evidence has publicly connected her to such cases.

Tensions between the two have intensified as immigration enforcement activity has continued in Minneapolis, the city Omar represents in Congress.

Omar has responded publicly, dismissing Trump’s claims.