POLITICS
2 min read
Justice Department investigating Ilhan Omar — Trump
The president says the inquiry is linked to reports about the Minnesota Democrat’s rising net worth.
Justice Department investigating Ilhan Omar — Trump
Omar has dismissed the claims, saying past investigations have found no wrongdoing / AP
January 27, 2026

President Donald Trump has said the Justice Department is investigating Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, citing reports that her net worth has sharply increased over the past year.

Trump has made the claim in a post on social media, writing that "the DOJ and Congress are looking at 'Congresswoman' Ilhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 million dollars. Time will tell all".

The remarks mark the latest attack Trump has directed at Omar and follow a series of statements in which the president has accused political rivals of wrongdoing while in office.

Trump has previously said Omar should be jailed or deported to Somalia, where she was born, despite her being a US citizen since 2000.

He has also accused her of being linked to alleged government services fraud in Minnesota, though no evidence has publicly connected her to such cases.

Tensions between the two have intensified as immigration enforcement activity has continued in Minneapolis, the city Omar represents in Congress.

Omar has responded publicly, dismissing Trump’s claims.

RECOMMENDED

In a post on X, she said the president was "deflecting".

"Sorry, Trump, your support is collapsing and you’re panicking," she wrote.

"Years of 'investigations' have found nothing. Get your goons out of Minnesota."

A spokesperson for Omar’s office has said she has not received any notification from the Justice Department regarding an investigation.

Financial disclosures filed last year show that the rise was largely linked to her spouse’s assets, including stakes in a venture capital firm and a winery, rather than her congressional salary.

Omar has previously denied any wrongdoing and has described Trump’s repeated attacks as an obsession.

Trump has also announced he is sending border czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis, where protests have taken place following recent fatal shootings involving immigration enforcement officers.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast