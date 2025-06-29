WORLD
2 min read
Iran voices doubts about durability of ceasefire with Israel
Saudi Defence Minister speaks over the phone with Iran's Chief of Staff to explore bilateral relations and regional developments.
Iran voices doubts about durability of ceasefire with Israel
Iran tells Saudi Arabia that it is highly doubtful that Israel will maintain the ceasefire. / AP
June 29, 2025

Iran is highly doubtful that Israel will maintain the ceasefire that ended an air war between the two countries, the Iranian armed forces’ Chief of Staff told Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

"Since we have complete doubts about the enemy's (Israel's) adherence to its commitments, including the ceasefire, we are prepared to give it a strong response if it repeats the aggression," Abdolrahim Mousavi said.

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman spoke over the phone with Iran's Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi to explore regional developments, local media says.

According to the Saudi state news agency SPA, the call focused on “bilateral relations in the defence field” and the latest developments in the region.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Mousavi as casting doubts that a ceasefire with Israel would hold.

RECOMMENDED

A 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran holds 'historic' state funeral for top brass killed in 12-day conflict with Israel

SOURCE:AA, REUTERS
Explore
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders