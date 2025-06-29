Iran is highly doubtful that Israel will maintain the ceasefire that ended an air war between the two countries, the Iranian armed forces’ Chief of Staff told Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

"Since we have complete doubts about the enemy's (Israel's) adherence to its commitments, including the ceasefire, we are prepared to give it a strong response if it repeats the aggression," Abdolrahim Mousavi said.

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman spoke over the phone with Iran's Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi to explore regional developments, local media says.

According to the Saudi state news agency SPA, the call focused on “bilateral relations in the defence field” and the latest developments in the region.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Mousavi as casting doubts that a ceasefire with Israel would hold.