California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
State officials say joining the network will allow California to work directly with global experts to detect, monitor and respond to new health threats.
California is now the first US state to partner with the WHO global outbreak and response network. [File photo] / Reuters
January 24, 2026

California said on Friday it will become the first US state to join the World Health Organization's global outbreak response network following the Trump administration's decision to pull Washington out of the WHO.

The network, comprised of more than 360 technical institutions, responds to public health events with the deployment of staff and resources to affected countries.

It has tackled major public health events, including Covid-19.

The state's decision to join the network comes more than a year after US President Donald Trump gave notice that Washington would depart from the WHO.

On Thursday, the US officially withdrew from the agency, saying its decision reflected failures in the UN health agency's management of the pandemic.

California Governor Gavin Newsom decried the United States' move on Friday, calling it a "reckless decision" that will hurt many people.

"California will not bear witness to the chaos this decision will bring," Newsom said in a statement.

"We will continue to foster partnerships across the globe and remain at the forefront of public health preparedness, including through our membership as the only state in WHO’s Global Outbreak Alert & Response Network."

The governor's office said he met with the WHO's Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week, where they discussed collaborating to detect and respond to emerging public health threats.

The WHO did not immediately respond when reached for comment.

SOURCE:AA
