California said on Friday it will become the first US state to join the World Health Organization's global outbreak response network following the Trump administration's decision to pull Washington out of the WHO.

The network, comprised of more than 360 technical institutions, responds to public health events with the deployment of staff and resources to affected countries.

It has tackled major public health events, including Covid-19.

The state's decision to join the network comes more than a year after US President Donald Trump gave notice that Washington would depart from the WHO.

On Thursday, the US officially withdrew from the agency, saying its decision reflected failures in the UN health agency's management of the pandemic.

California Governor Gavin Newsom decried the United States' move on Friday, calling it a "reckless decision" that will hurt many people.