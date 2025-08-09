WAR ON GAZA
Germany halts military exports to Israel for use in Gaza
August 9, 2025

Germany will no longer authorise any exports of military equipment to Israel that could be used in Palestine’s Gaza “until further notice,” Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on August 8, in response to the decision of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet to take over Gaza City.

Merz said in a statement that Israel “has the right to defend itself against Hamas’ terror” and that the release of Israeli hostages and purposeful negotiations toward a ceasefire are “our top priority.” He said that Hamas mustn't have a role in the future of Gaza.

“The even harsher military action by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, approved by the Israeli Cabinet last night, makes it increasingly difficult for the German government to see how these goals will be achieved,” he said. “Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice.”

Netanyahu spoke with Merz following the announcement and expressed disappointment. According to an Israeli government statement, Germany is rewarding Hamas and failing to support Israel's “just war.”

Germany, along with the United States and Italy, is among the top foreign suppliers of equipment used by Israel's military. Figures from June reveal that the German government approved about $565 million worth of arms exports to Israel between October 7, 2023 and May 13 this year.

