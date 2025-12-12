Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee have released a new batch of photos from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's estate.

"It is time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends,” Robert Garcia, the committee's top Democrat, said in a statement on Friday.

"These disturbing photos raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. We will not rest until the American people get the truth. The Department of Justice must release all the files, NOW," he added.

The collection of 19 photos is part of a much wider batch of 95,000 that were sent to the committee at its request.

They include images depicting Epstein with some of the world's most wealthy and powerful men, including US President Donald Trump, his longtime political ally Steve Bannon, filmmaker Woody Allen, and pro-Israel attorney Alan Dershowitz.

One photo shows Andrew Albert Christian Edward Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly UK Prince Andrew, looking at Bill Gates.

Additional releases expected