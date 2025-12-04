China said on Thursday it is issuing streamlined rare earth export licences - a key promised outcome after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping that eased trade tensions between the two superpowers.

Beijing added several rare earth elements and magnets to its export control list in early April, requiring a dual-use licence for exports.

China's exports of rare earth magnets slumped in April and May, forcing some global automakers to shutter parts of production.

"China has been actively making use of general licences and other facilitation measures to promote compliant trade in dual-use items," state news outlet Xinhua said on Thursday, quoting a Commerce Ministry weekly briefing.