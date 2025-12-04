BIZTECH
China streamlines rare earth export licences
New general licences aim to ease export restrictions on rare earth magnets for civilian use, helping global manufacturers resume production.
FILE PHOTO: A sample of monazite ore, a mineral containing rare earth elements is displayed in Beijing. / Reuters
December 4, 2025

China said on Thursday it is issuing streamlined rare earth export licences - a key promised outcome after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping that eased trade tensions between the two superpowers.

Beijing added several rare earth elements and magnets to its export control list in early April, requiring a dual-use licence for exports.

China's exports of rare earth magnets slumped in April and May, forcing some global automakers to shutter parts of production.

"China has been actively making use of general licences and other facilitation measures to promote compliant trade in dual-use items," state news outlet Xinhua said on Thursday, quoting a Commerce Ministry weekly briefing.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that at least three Chinese rare earth magnet makers had secured licences enabling them to accelerate exports to some customers.

"As long as export licence applications for rare earth-related items are for civilian use, the government has given timely approval," commerce ministry spokesman, He Yadong, told reporters at the weekly briefing.

The new general licences are designed to allow more exports under year-long permits for individual customers, Reuters reported in early November.

But they will not replace the existing dual-use licencing regime and only large Chinese rare earth companies are currently eligible for them.

SOURCE:Reuters
