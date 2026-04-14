Spain’s Council of Ministers will approve on Tuesday a royal decree initiating an extraordinary regularisation process for nearly half a million migrants in the country, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced.

In a post on X, Sanchez described the move as "normalisation," acknowledging the reality of nearly half a million people, calling it "an act of justice and a necessity."

Underlining that Spain is ageing, Sanchez linked the role of migrants to the country being the fastest-growing economy in Europe.

"Neither technology nor automation will solve this challenge on their own in the coming years. The path is clear: better integration, better organisation, and channeling the full potential of those who already live among us," he said.

Sanchez further said that rights must be accompanied by obligations, stressing that those who are part of Spain’s daily life should contribute under equal conditions to the country’s sustainability and model of coexistence.

While noting that migration can bring challenges, he said those challenges can best be addressed through regularisation.

"Today we have two paths: one of those who seek to sow fear, pit people against one another, and condemn thousands to exclusion, or the path of those who understand that migration is a reality that must be managed responsibly and turned into shared prosperity," Sanchez said.

"Spain has always chosen the second path. We have done so before, and we do so again today," he added.