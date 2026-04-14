WORLD
3 min read
Spain moves to legalise nearly 500,000 irregular migrants
The cabinet will launch an extraordinary regularisation process for almost half a million migrants in the country, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says, calling it 'an act of justice.'
Spain moves to legalise nearly 500,000 irregular migrants
FILE: Migrants wait to be assisted by the Red Cross after disembarking from a Spanish coast guard vessel on an island in Spain, April 4 2026. / Reuters
6 hours ago

Spain’s Council of Ministers will approve on Tuesday a royal decree initiating an extraordinary regularisation process for nearly half a million migrants in the country, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced.

In a post on X, Sanchez described the move as "normalisation," acknowledging the reality of nearly half a million people, calling it "an act of justice and a necessity."

Underlining that Spain is ageing, Sanchez linked the role of migrants to the country being the fastest-growing economy in Europe.

"Neither technology nor automation will solve this challenge on their own in the coming years. The path is clear: better integration, better organisation, and channeling the full potential of those who already live among us," he said.

Sanchez further said that rights must be accompanied by obligations, stressing that those who are part of Spain’s daily life should contribute under equal conditions to the country’s sustainability and model of coexistence.

While noting that migration can bring challenges, he said those challenges can best be addressed through regularisation.

"Today we have two paths: one of those who seek to sow fear, pit people against one another, and condemn thousands to exclusion, or the path of those who understand that migration is a reality that must be managed responsibly and turned into shared prosperity," Sanchez said.

"Spain has always chosen the second path. We have done so before, and we do so again today," he added.

RelatedTRT World - Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
RECOMMENDED

Migration Minister Elma Saiz told Cadena SER radio that migrants could apply from this week until June 30, "with all the channels protected and strengthened" in preparation for the work ahead.

The measure will affect people living in Spain for at least five months and who applied for international protection before December 31 2025.

Applicants must have a clean criminal record. The regularisation will also apply to their children who already live in Spain.

The decree will become law without approval by parliament, where the Socialist-led coalition lacks a majority.

The conservative and far-right opposition have said the plan will encourage more irregular immigration.

Spain's more open stance contrasts with a trend that has seen governments toughen migration policies under pressure from far-right parties that have gained ground across Europe.

Around 840,000 undocumented migrants lived in Spain at the beginning of 2025, most of them Latin American, according to the Funcas think-tank.

Spain is one of Europe's main gateways for irregular migrants fleeing poverty, conflict and persecution. Tens of thousands of mostly sub-Saharan African arrivals have landed in the Canary Islands archipelago off northwestern Africa.

RelatedTRT World - Spain PM touts benefits of migration as European neighbours tighten borders
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Iran talks in Pakistan made 'a lot of progress', says Vance
US Representative Swalwell says will resign from Congress after sexual misconduct allegations
Israel kills five Palestinians in Gaza in repeated ceasefire violations
US House is preparing for potential expulsion of multiple lawmakers over 'despicable' allegations
Iran rejects US bid to share control of Strait of Hormuz
American water utilities are facing fluoride shortage due to US-Israel war on Iran
All parties must respect freedom of navigation in Hormuz: UN
Over one-third of 80 damaged Middle East energy sites severely hit: IEA
Turkish FM discuss efforts to end Mideast war with Russian, Saudi counterparts
Türkiye sends 36 tonnes of food aid to displaced Nigerians
Middle East ceasefire is a 'priority', China's FM tells Pakistan
Israeli attacks on Lebanon 'should stop now': UK's Starmer
Iranian vessels near US blockade will be 'immediately eliminated': Trump
The Daily Telegraph deletes fabricated Erdogan story
Judge dismisses Trump's $10B lawsuit against WSJ over Epstein letter