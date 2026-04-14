Spain’s Council of Ministers will approve on Tuesday a royal decree initiating an extraordinary regularisation process for nearly half a million migrants in the country, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced.
In a post on X, Sanchez described the move as "normalisation," acknowledging the reality of nearly half a million people, calling it "an act of justice and a necessity."
Underlining that Spain is ageing, Sanchez linked the role of migrants to the country being the fastest-growing economy in Europe.
"Neither technology nor automation will solve this challenge on their own in the coming years. The path is clear: better integration, better organisation, and channeling the full potential of those who already live among us," he said.
Sanchez further said that rights must be accompanied by obligations, stressing that those who are part of Spain’s daily life should contribute under equal conditions to the country’s sustainability and model of coexistence.
While noting that migration can bring challenges, he said those challenges can best be addressed through regularisation.
"Today we have two paths: one of those who seek to sow fear, pit people against one another, and condemn thousands to exclusion, or the path of those who understand that migration is a reality that must be managed responsibly and turned into shared prosperity," Sanchez said.
"Spain has always chosen the second path. We have done so before, and we do so again today," he added.
Migration Minister Elma Saiz told Cadena SER radio that migrants could apply from this week until June 30, "with all the channels protected and strengthened" in preparation for the work ahead.
The measure will affect people living in Spain for at least five months and who applied for international protection before December 31 2025.
Applicants must have a clean criminal record. The regularisation will also apply to their children who already live in Spain.
The decree will become law without approval by parliament, where the Socialist-led coalition lacks a majority.
The conservative and far-right opposition have said the plan will encourage more irregular immigration.
Spain's more open stance contrasts with a trend that has seen governments toughen migration policies under pressure from far-right parties that have gained ground across Europe.
Around 840,000 undocumented migrants lived in Spain at the beginning of 2025, most of them Latin American, according to the Funcas think-tank.
Spain is one of Europe's main gateways for irregular migrants fleeing poverty, conflict and persecution. Tens of thousands of mostly sub-Saharan African arrivals have landed in the Canary Islands archipelago off northwestern Africa.