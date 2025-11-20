Israel plans to seize large parts of a major occupied West Bank historic site, according to a government document, and illegal settlers put up a new outpost overnight, even as the country faces pressure to crack down on settler violence in the Palestinian territory.

Israel’s Civil Administration announced its intention to expropriate large swaths of Sebastia, a major archaeological site in the West Bank, in the document obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday.

Peace Now, an anti-settlement watchdog group, said the site is around 1,800 dunams (450 acres) — Israel’s largest seizure of archeologically important land.

The move came as Israeli settlers celebrated the creation of a new, unauthorised settlement near Bethlehem, and a Palestinian lawyer said a West Bank activist has been detained and hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch said Israel may have committed war crimes when it forcibly expelled 32,000 Palestinians from three West Bank refugee camps this year.

Israel to seize heritage site

The Israeli order released on November 12 lists parcels of land it intends to seize in the Sebastia area. Peace Now, which provided the document to AP, said the popular archeological site, where thousands of olive trees grow, belongs to the Palestinians.

It is the site where Christians and Muslims believe Prophet Yahya (John the Baptist) was buried.

Israel announced plans to develop the site into a tourist attraction in 2023.

Excavations have already begun, and the government has allocated more than 30 million shekels ($9.24 million) to develop the site, according to Peace Now and another rights group .

The order gives Palestinians 14 days to object to the declaration.

The largest parcel of historical land previously seized by Israel was 286 dunams (70 acres) in Susya, a village in the south of the occupied West Bank, Peace Now said.