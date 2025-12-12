TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Russia welcomes Türkiye’s efforts in Ukraine peace process, Kremlin says
Russia values Türkiye’s role in promoting peace in Ukraine and welcomes President Erdogan’s statements about continued mediation efforts.
Russia welcomes Türkiye’s efforts in Ukraine peace process, Kremlin says
Kremlin spokesperson Peskov says Russia welcomes Türkiye’s readiness to aid Ukraine peace. [File photo] / Reuters
December 12, 2025

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia welcomes Türkiye's desire to contribute to the Ukrainian conflict settlement.

During a press briefing held on Friday in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan's capital, Peskov said Moscow welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks on the conflict.

"The Turkish president spoke about Türkiye's readiness and willingness to continue its intermediary activities and contribute to the peace process, which is welcomed by our country," Peskov said.

Asked if the Ukrainian issue was discussed by Central Asian leaders at the International Forum for Peace and Trust in Ashgabat, Peskov said they "practically did not touch upon it."

In response to another question about whether US President Donald Trump will meet with representatives from Ukraine and the EU, the Kremlin spokesperson said Moscow has no information on the matter.

Trump earlier said US representatives will attend Saturday's meeting with representatives from Europe and Ukraine only "if there is a good chance for a deal."

RelatedTRT World - Russia ‘grateful’ to Türkiye for efforts to help resolve Ukraine war: Kremlin
RECOMMENDED

Erdogan meets Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders on Friday during the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat.

According to posts from the Turkish Presidency on X, Erdogan held one-on-one meetings with Putin, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhammedov.

He also spoke briefly with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ahead of the forum’s family photo session.

The gatherings form part of Erdogan’s diplomatic engagements at the forum, held following the UN General Assembly’s designation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” and marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

RelatedTRT World - Russia-Ukraine peace deal will shape Europe's future, not merely end war: Türkiye's Fidan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer