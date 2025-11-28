US President Donald Trump spoke by phone last week with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and discussed a possible meeting in the United States, The New York Times reported on Friday.

The reported call comes as Trump’s administration increases pressure on Venezuela with a major military deployment in the Caribbean, which includes the world’s largest aircraft carrier.

Washington says the operation aims to curb drug trafficking, while Caracas insists regime change is the underlying goal.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Times report, which said Secretary of State Marco Rubio also joined the call.

US forces have carried out strikes against more than 20 alleged Venezuelan drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean since early September, killing more than 80 people.

Washington has not released evidence that the targeted vessels were used for drug smuggling or posed a threat to the United States.