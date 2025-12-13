MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Israeli forces raid village in southwestern Syria
Israeli forces enter the village of Sidat al-Hanout, Quneitra, with 6 military vehicles, search homes, and set up checkpoints, Syrian media reports.
Israeli forces raid village in southwestern Syria
Israeli forces raid village in southwestern Syria / AP
December 13, 2025

Israeli forces on Saturday raided a rural village in Quneitra in the country’s southwest, searching homes and setting up checkpoints, Syrian state media reported.

Syrian state-run TV Alikhbaria said Israeli troops entered the village of Sidat al-Hanout with six military vehicles, carried out searches of four homes, and erected four checkpoints in the area.

No immediate information was available on possible arrests or casualties following the incursion.

Israeli forces on Friday briefly detained two young men at a checkpoint they set up in Quneitra following an incursion into several villages in the area.

The channel reported that the two men were detained after they were stopped at a checkpoint set up between the town of Umm Batna and the village of Al-Ajraf in rural Quneitra.

RECOMMENDED

The two were later released, the outlet said, without giving further details.

RelatedTRT World - US warns Israel not to 'interfere' in Syria

Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

After the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts