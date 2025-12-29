TÜRKİYE
Türkiye says at least six Daesh terrorists killed in counterterrorism operation in Yalova
Terrorists opened fire on security forces, killing three police officers and wounding nine others, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya says.
Yerlikaya says eight police officers and one security guard were wounded in the clash. / AA
December 29, 2025

At least six Daesh terrorists were killed during a counterterrorism operation in Türkiye’s northwestern province of Yalova, the Turkish interior minister said on Monday.

Ali Yerlikaya said that three police officers were also killed after the terrorists opened fire on them.

"Three of our courageous police officers unfortunately lost their lives," Yerlikaya said, adding that eight police officers and one security guard were wounded in the clash.

The operation targeted Daesh terrorists in Yalova and was carried out by Turkish security forces as part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts, the minister said.

According to the minister, in the last month, 138 suspects were arrested in operations conducted against the Daesh terrorist organisation, and 97 suspects were prosecuted.

Separately, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced on Monday that five suspects have been taken into custody and five public prosecutors have been assigned for investigation.

SOURCE:AA
