TÜRKİYE
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Netanyahu’s ‘terrorism' continues to threaten peace: Turkish president
'Iran-based attacks have further deepened instability in our region,' Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
Netanyahu’s ‘terrorism' continues to threaten peace: Turkish president
Netanyahu’s ‘terrorism' continues to threaten peace, says Turkish president / AA
March 20, 2026

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's “terrorism” continues posing a threat to both regional and global peace.

"Netanyahu's terrorism continues to threaten regional and global peace, and Iran-based attacks have further deepened instability in our region," Erdogan said on Friday.

Türkiye mobilises "all its means" to restore peace, stability, and to revive dialogue and diplomacy, he added.

Erdogan also expressed his solidarity with the people from lands spending Eid in grief and pain, particularly the people of Gaza.

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"I believe we will overcome this difficult period in our region very soon by supporting one another, with hope, patience, and resilience," Erdogan said.

"As the Islamic world, we are once again trying to overcome a path filled with obstacles, pitfalls, schemes, and traps," he underlined.

Touching on the other regional clashes, Erdogan said Türkiye’s efforts helped achieve an Eid holiday pause in clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, hoping that the truce becomes permanent.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish president urges unity during Eid al-Fitr amid Middle East tensions
SOURCE:AA
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