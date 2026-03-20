Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's “terrorism” continues posing a threat to both regional and global peace.

"Netanyahu's terrorism continues to threaten regional and global peace, and Iran-based attacks have further deepened instability in our region," Erdogan said on Friday.

Türkiye mobilises "all its means" to restore peace, stability, and to revive dialogue and diplomacy, he added.

Erdogan also expressed his solidarity with the people from lands spending Eid in grief and pain, particularly the people of Gaza.