Israel's economy has suffered losses exceeding $57 billion during the two years of genocide in Gaza, according to a report cited by Bloomberg.

Data published in the 2025 annual report of the Bank of Israel showed losses of 177 billion shekels, equivalent to about $57 billion or 8.6 percent of annual gross domestic product, between 2023 and 2025.

The losses were largely attributed to the genocide in Gaza and included costs linked to Israeli invasion in Lebanon.

The report did not include the economic impact of the ongoing war on Iran, which has entered its fourth week, with Israel carrying out air attacks and facing retaliatory ones.

Earlier this month, the Israeli war Cabinet approved a revised 2026 state budget, adding $13 billion to finance its war.