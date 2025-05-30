A renewed diplomatic push to end the war in Gaza has gained momentum over the past 48 hours, buoyed by a new US-backed ceasefire proposal. While both Israel and Hamas appear engaged, the path to peace remains strewn with political distrust, humanitarian catastrophe, and unaddressed core demands.

The White House said on Thursday that Israel had approved a ceasefire proposal put forward by US envoy Steve Witkoff and was now awaiting a formal response from Hamas.

The proposal envisions a 60-day ceasefire, with 28 Israeli hostages—alive and dead—released in the first week, in exchange for 1,236 Palestinian prisoners and the remains of 180 Palestinians.

Release would occur in two waves – day one and day seven– with no public ceremonies. The plan also mentions the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, coordinated by the United Nations and the Red Crescent.

A previous two-month truce collapsed in mid-March after Israel launched air strikes on Gaza.

Who is saying what?

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Israel had “signed off” on the proposal, which was subsequently submitted to Hamas by the Trump administration’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff. The plan has been mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

A senior Hamas official said the proposal failed to meet the group’s core demands and that a formal reply would be issued in due course.

The Israeli government has yet to issue an official statement. According to BBC, Israel’s Channel 12 TV reported that Netanyahu informed the families of hostages in Gaza that Israel had accepted the ceasefire proposal.

Netanyahu’s office later accused a reporter of attempting to “smuggle” a recording device into the meeting. However, the statement did not deny that he had accepted the US proposal, the BBC report stated.

Netanyahu has previously stated that the war will only end once all hostages are freed, Hamas is either dismantled or disarmed, and its leadership is exiled.

Hamas has expressed “serious reservations,” arguing that the deal falls short of their core demands: a permanent ceasefire, complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and unhindered humanitarian access.

Hamas told Reuters it is currently reviewing the plan and is expected to issue a formal response by Friday or Saturday. Hamas’s political bureau member Bassem Naim described the current proposal as a continuation of “killing and famine,” saying it failed to address any of the Palestinian people’s core demands.

Another source close to the group said the latest version “is considered a retreat” from the previous one, which “included an American commitment regarding permanent ceasefire negotiations,” AFP reported.