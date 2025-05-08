A dogfight between China-made Pakistani jets and France-made Indian Rafale fighters will be closely scrutinised by militaries seeking insights that could offer an edge in future conflicts.

A Chinese-made Pakistani fighter jet shot down at least two Indian military aircraft on Wednesday, two US officials told Reuters news agency, marking a potential major milestone for Beijing's advanced jet.

Pakistan has claimed to have downed at least five Indian jets, including three Rafales, in a battle involving a reported some 30 Pakistani and 70 Indian fighter aircraft.

BBC Verify says it has authenticated multiple videos that appear to support elements of Pakistan's claim.

The aerial clash is a rare opportunity for militaries to study the performance of pilots, fighter jets and air-to-air missiles in active combat, and use that knowledge to prepare their own air forces for battle.

Experts said the live use of advanced weapons would be analysed across the world, including in China and the United States which are both preparing for a potential conflict over Taiwan or in the wider Asia-Pacific region.

One US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters there was high confidence that Pakistan had used the Chinese-made J-10 aircraft to launch air-to-air missiles against Indian fighter jets.

Social media posts focused on the performance of China's PL-15 air-to-air missile against the Meteor, a radar-guided air-to-air missile produced by European group MBDA. There has been no official confirmation these weapons were used.

"Air warfare communities in China, the US and a number of European countries will be extremely interested to try and get as much ground truth as they can on tactics, techniques, procedures, what kit was used, what worked and what didn't," said Douglas Barrie, senior fellow for military aerospace at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

"You have arguably China's most capable weapon against the West's most capable weapon, if indeed it was being carried; we don't know that," Barrie said.

The French and Americans would likely be hoping for similar intelligence from India, Barrie said.

"The PL-15 is a big problem. It is something that the US military pays a lot of attention to," a defence industry executive said.

Training of pilots in focus

Rafale manufacturer Dassault Aviation declined comment and the MBDA consortium could not immediately be reached for comment on a French public holiday.