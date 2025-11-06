The Israeli military has said it launched a series of strikes on positions in southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire, shortly after issuing evacuation orders to residents in parts of the area.
"The IDF (Israeli army) has begun a series of strikes on Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon," the military claimed on Thursday.
Israeli fighter jets struck a building in Tayr Debba in the Tyre district, and another in Al-Taybeh in the Marjayoun district.
Air strikes also targeted a building in Aita al-Jabal in Bint Jbeil, and another in Zoutar al-Sharqiya in Nabatieh, the Lebanese news agency NNA reported.
No information was yet available about casualties.
Footage shared on social media showed powerful explosions and rising flames, and smoke following the strikes in the three towns.
According to NNA, Israeli drones flew at very low altitude over the capital, Beirut, and its southern suburbs.
The attacks came after the Israeli army ordered Lebanese residents in the three towns to evacuate before the attacks.
The army claimed that the strikes aimed to thwart Hezbollah’s attempts to rebuild its capabilities in Aita al-Jabal, al-Taybeh, and Tayr Debba.
There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli attacks.
A full-scale offensive
Earlier, one person was killed, and three others were wounded in a new Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, health authorities said.
A health ministry statement on Thursday said casualties were reported in the attack targeting the Tyre district.
The state news agency NNA said Israeli jets struck an area between the towns of Toura and Aabbasiyyeh, causing panic among students in nearby schools.
The Israeli army claimed that the strikes targeted Hezbollah operators at an infrastructure site in the area.
Israeli Channel 12 claimed early on Thursday that Tel Aviv is preparing for another possible round of fighting with Hezbollah.
Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory despite the ceasefire deal that has been in place since November 2024, under the pretext of targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.
The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.