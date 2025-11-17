French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have signed an accord for Kiev to acquire up to 100 fighter jets and other hardware, including drones, in a boost for Ukraine as it fights Russia's invasion.

Monday’s signing of the document, which aims to bolster defence cooperation between the two countries, took place at the Villacoublay airbase near Paris.

Delivery of the Rafale fighter jets — the crown jewel of French combat aviation — is only foreseen under the letter of intent over a 10-year horizon, although the production of drones and interceptors would start by the end of this year, Macron said.

The letter of intent also lays out deals for the new generation SAMP-T air defence systems which are under development, radar systems and the drones.

The announcement, made as Zelenskyy visited Paris, came with the Ukrainian leader in need of support after setbacks over the last week due to a corruption scandal at home, Russian forces closing in on the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk and continued aerial attacks by Moscow.

A difficult moment

Macron acknowledged that this was currently a "difficult moment" in the conflict, which was sparked by Russia's full-scale war on Ukraine in February 2022.

"Russia alone is making the choice to continue this war and to intensify it," he told reporters alongside Zelenskyy, accusing Russia of having an "addiction for war".

But the French leader said he hoped "peace will be obtained before 2027" when his own mandate expires, adding that there needed to be then a "regeneration" of the Ukrainian army so that it is "capable of dissuading any new incursion" by Russia.