US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Tuesday proposed a rule that would require travellers from 42 countries, including Britain, France, Germany and South Korea, to submit up to five years of their social media history under the US visa waiver programme.

The proposal suggests adding social media as a “mandatory data element” for an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) application.

The proposal would apply to visitors allowed to enter the US for up to 90 days without a visa, provided they secure electronic travel authorisation.

CBP said in a filing that it plans to seek extensive personal information from applicants, including social media accounts, email addresses from the past decade, and details about their parents, spouses, siblings and children, such as names, birth dates, birthplaces and places of residence.

The proposal could “chill travel and expression”, Farshad Owji, past president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and partner at law firm WR Immigration was quoted as saying by The Washington Post.

“Basically, people will self-censor, and they avoid coming to the US altogether, and that affects tourism, business and America’s global reputation.”

CBP said it will open a 60-day public comment period on the proposal.

Delays expected

The agency noted that the plan follows earlier government steps requiring social media checks for certain visa categories, including H-1B skilled workers and student and scholar visa applicants.

In India, the ripple effects of the broader US visa and social media vetting changes are already very visible.

The US Embassy in India postponed many upcoming visa appointments, notably for H‑1B visa and dependent H‑4 visa holders. Many consular interviews scheduled for December 2025 have been pushed into early 2026, for instance, March, Bloomberg reported.