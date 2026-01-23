US President Donald Trump has expressed hope a deal is close, though Moscow and Kiev remain at odds over the issue of territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the trilateral talks at a session of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff also confirmed he would head to Abu Dhabi after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.



He said at an event in Davos that "a lot of progress" had been made in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, and that negotiations were down to one last issue.



Zelenskyy told journalists that the issue of the Donbass region will be "key" during the trilateral talks.

"It will be discussed and the modalities will be discussed, as the three parties see it, in Abu Dhabi today and tomorrow."



Russian officials reaffirmed their position to reporters at a press briefing, arguing the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the region is a "very important condition" for a peace settlement.