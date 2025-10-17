Syria’s new leadership, which ousted the Bashar al Assad rule last year, has shown its pragmatic approach by reaching Russian leader Vladimir Putin, an ally of Syria's former Ba'ath regime.

On Wednesday, Syria’s President Ahmed al Sharaa met with Putin in the Russian capital, Moscow, to discuss a range of issues, including Russian military bases in the country and ways to enhance bilateral relations, ranging from the energy sector to defence.

Both leaders appeared to be jubilant after the talks, as al Sharaa said that Syria will "respect all agreements” of the two countries.

Putin also pledged to support Syria’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity and security.

"We are trying to restore and redefine in a new way the nature of these relations,” he said.

Russia is a global power with a long and deeply rooted history of relations with Syria, dating back to Soviet times.

Many of Damascus’s key sectors, including industry, energy, and the military, remain heavily dependent on Russian systems and expertise, according to Omar Alhariri, a Daraa-based Syrian journalist.

“Cutting ties with Russia at this stage would pose enormous challenges for the Syrian state,” Alhariri said.

“Syria still relies on Russia for many essential needs, making any shift away from that relationship extremely difficult.”

Since Syrian independence in the mid-1940s, Moscow and Damascus have maintained close ties, exemplified by the 1980 Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.

This significant and extensive agreement covers numerous areas, from defence to various bilateral and multilateral issues, and remains in force.

A big part of the Syrian industrial sector had been built through Moscow’s aid programs during the Soviet times, says Sergei Markov, a Russian academic and a former advisor to Putin.

This means Syria needs Russian engineers and other experts to address issues emerging across its industrial complexes.

Syria matters to Russia

Analysts say maintaining relations between the two countries is vital not only for Syria but also for Russia, which needs to keep the Tartus port – the country’s only naval base in the Mediterranean Sea – operational.

This warm water port, which Moscow has long desired to access throughout its history, has been used as a naval base for more than five decades.

Tartus, alongside Hmeimim military airbase, which is also situated on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, serves as a vital logistical hub linking Russia with its operations in Africa, from Libya to Burkina Faso and other nations.