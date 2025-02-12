As journalists from northeastern Syria flock to Damascus and other areas under the transitional government’s control to report relatively freely, their own region remains under a regime that views journalism as a tool for consolidating power instead of one speaking truth to it.

Posts on social media platforms in Arabic are, at times, the sole source of reports of arrests and abductions in parts of Syria controlled by a US ally, the entity known as the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), and its armed wing the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

For non-local journalists and media outlets, the news cycle is simply too overwhelming, possibly, while the shuttering of foreign bureaus over the past two decades and the near impossibility for freelancers to survive on what they earn for written stories means few of us can afford to research and document facts on the ground properly.

However, the fact remains that access to the SDF-controlled northeastern part of the country is, for the most part, restricted to journalists the local authorities deem useful; this clearly, continues to negatively affect what the public and decision-makers know and what they think they do, akin to the situation seen in areas held by the Bashar al-Assad regime prior to its ouster on December 8, 2024.

I recently reported from the liberated areas of Deir al-Zor on violations and thefts by the Kurdish-led and US-backed SDF. The militia forces had occupied the two major cities in the region for some days after the Assad regime and allied forces, including Iran-backed militias, handed over control as opposition-backed forces were advancing on Damascus. I have not seen any other reporting from this region by international media since the fall of the Assad regime.

Human rights violations and media silence

On February 6, the Syrian Network for Human Rights issued a statement documenting the “killing of 65 civilians, including one child and two women, by SDF snipers in the two months since November 29 2024, in Aleppo city, after the Military Operations Command groups managed to take control of most of Aleppo city”.

The US and others have for many years promoted the idea of the AANES as a bulwark of freedom and democratic ideals. The inaccurate and often intentionally misleading use of “the Kurds” as a stand-in for the SDF and for the PKK terrorist group – closely linked to the SDF and considered by many an integral part of it – has led even Western diplomats to overlook the fact that many “Kurds” do not feel represented by what many of them consider a deadly mafia.

The PKK is officially designated as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU, and Türkiye. Its frequent use of car bombs that kill civilians remains underreported in Western media, as does its history of drug trafficking and links to the Assad regime and Iran.

“Duran Kalkan is a top leader of terrorist group PKK”, the US noted in 2021, offering a reward of up to three million dollars for “information that helps bring Kalkan to justice”. He was named a “Specially Designated Narcotics Trafficker (SDNK)” under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (Kingpin Act) on April 20, 2011.

Suppressing dissent and manipulating narratives

Kurdistan 24 and Rudaw, the top Iraqi Kurdish media outlets, remain banned in SDF-held areas but are by no means the only ones to be prevented from reporting from the region. In both 2019 and 2020, I reported multiple times from Arab-majority SDF-held areas despite threats.

For example, in December 2020, I was in Deir al-Zor during a local protest against the SDF, after which several local men were arrested. They were released some days later when tribal notables and others intervened.

While I could not find reporting on the arrests anywhere other than my own article, the protests themselves were “covered” by the SDF-linked North Press Agency (NPA), which claimed those protesting were urging the AANES to “ignore tribal notables” since they “did not speak a word of truth”, and that “cells affiliated with the Syrian government are trying to destabilise security in the region”.

This narrative contradicted what I observed on the ground.