More than 50 people have been arrested in central London as tens of thousands marched in support of Palestine, days after the UK formally designated the Palestine Action activist group as a "terror" organisation.

Despite heavy rain, demonstrators filled the streets of Westminster on Saturday, waving flags, chanting and holding hand-written signs referencing Palestine Action, which was proscribed under Terrorism Act 2000 earlier this month.

Police said 55 people were detained under Section 13 of the Act, which bans the display of support for a proscribed organisation.

Officers intervened within minutes of the protest’s start, arresting individuals carrying placards and banners. Some were carried away by police, while others were handcuffed and led from the scene.

One person was arrested for chanting words. “Likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress,” according to the Metropolitan Police.

The protest marked the third consecutive weekend of pro-Palestine demonstrations in the capital. Authorities said 70 people were detained in previous protests around Parliament Square.

Related TRT Global - UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect

'Our spirits fly higher than F-35s'

Addressing the crowd, Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot said: "We will rise again, yes, wounded but never broken. Our spirits fly higher than F-35s. To the people of Gaza, look at the millions of the world standing for you, fighting for you. We will remain in our land, we will rebuild Gaza."

He added: "Israel has made Gaza a test lab for genocide. What are we without shared humanity? What have they become? Those enablers of genocide, they still sell arms. Shame on you."

Labour MP Richard Burgon also condemned the protest crackdown: "We are going anywhere until justice is done. They are clamping down on the right to protest. History, justice, international law is on our side. We will secure free Palestine."

The protest follows the UK’s July 5 decision to formally proscribe Palestine Action, a group known for direct-action campaigns targeting arms companies linked to Israel’s military.