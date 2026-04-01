Uncertainty about US war goals in Iran is fueling concerns over the lack of a clear military endgame, risking increased instability in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial energy route.

Though Washington has given occasional hints that the conflict might resolve soon, the unclear objectives—whether reopening the strait, pressuring Tehran, or broader strategic aims—leave allies and adversaries unsure of the US's intentions.

At the same time, Iran has indicated its preparedness for a prolonged confrontation, raising the likelihood of an extended conflict with significant regional and economic repercussions.

Since the beginning of military offensives, Washington has offered varying reasons for its strikes, ranging from reducing Iran’s missile capabilities to limiting its nuclear ambitions.

Analysts warn that, without clearly articulated objectives, US military attacks risk creating uncertainty not only on the battlefield but also across global energy markets, which are already sensitive to disruptions in the region.

Ozgur Korpe, an academic at the National Defence University, states that the zigzag messaging of the Trump administration indicates that Washington lacks a clear, coherent objective regarding Iran.

This ambiguity could negatively influence the progress of a potential Hormuz operation, for which the Trump administration also outlined different objectives, ranging from American control of the strait and the “take oil” approach in Iran to advising allies to “go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," according to Korpe.

Although Trump considers himself an expert in dealmaking and often hides his true goals behind shifting war rhetoric, Korpe believes this approach is strategically unwise from a military perspective.

“The purpose of the operation, that is, what it aims to achieve, is not concealed; there is no need to. If you want to gain public support, you openly state the purpose of the operation,” Korpe, a former Turkish military officer, tells TRT World.

“However, the expected political and military conditions at the end of the operation and how it will be carried out can be kept secret.”

If political leaders do not state their objectives clearly, it might lead to a dangerous “mission creep” in military language, says Korpe, a phenomenon Robert Pape, an academic on the concept of escalation dominance, calls the “escalation trap”.

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Mission creep and escalation trap

Mission creep or escalation trap refers to a situation where a military operation expands beyond its initially stated objectives without a clear end point, which is seen as a significant risk to political-security decision-making processes.

To prevent mission creep or escalation traps, the US military leadership under Colin Powell, who led the First Gulf War, devised an outline later known as the Powell Doctrine, according to Korpe.

The Powell Doctrine asserts that military force should be overwhelming and only used as a last resort. Objectives must be well-defined, backed by a clear exit strategy, and the operation should have widespread local and international support.

Under the military framework of the Powell doctrine, the ongoing ‘Operation Epic Fury’, including the possibility of a Hormuz operation, provides significant deficiencies in terms of strategic thinking, according to Korpe.

Initially, the US seemed to target a limited operation against Iran by striking the country’s top leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Ali Larijani, the de facto head of the military-political establishment, and other senior IRGC generals.

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However, the Trump administration’s expectation that this would cause the leadership to collapse or provoke an internal rebellion has not yet come true.

The US-Israel attacks have also hit Iranian missile sites, oil depots, naval forces, and other military and civialian targets.

Their goal is to stop Iran's retaliation against Israel and US bases in the Gulf.

However, Tehran has persisted in attacking both Israel and Gulf targets hosting US military and financial assets, recently indicating that even if the US seeks to end the conflict, Iran is prepared to continue fighting.

According to Korpe, this limited American strategy—intended to establish a security buffer around Israel—has not succeeded so far.

This failure could lead the US to escalate the conflict into ground operations in the Hormuz region and other Iranian territories.

“However, the size of the forces amassed in the Gulf region is not yet sufficient for a comprehensive operational campaign like the Hormuz requires. In other words, the concept of limited use of force remains more relevant to explain the current situation,” he says.