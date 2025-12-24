The head of Iran’s nuclear agency has rejected inspections of the country’s bombed nuclear facilities, calling on the UN nuclear watchdog to “define post-war conditions” before any such access is granted.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Mohammad Eslami said Iran will not allow inspections of nuclear sites bombed by the US in June until the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) defines a clear framework for inspecting those facilities.

He said that if post-war conditions are defined, the UN nuclear agency should formally announce them so Iran can act accordingly and permit inspections of the sites.

“If they are not defined, our request – which we have formally communicated to them – is that it must be specified, defined, and codified what actions should be taken if a nuclear industry that is registered with and under the oversight of the Agency is subjected to a military attack,” Eslami noted.

During a 12-day war with Israel, the US military targeted three major Iranian nuclear facilities – Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan – using bunker-buster bombs in an operation codenamed “Operation Midnight Hammer.”

The strikes came more than a week after Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, killing senior military commanders and nuclear scientists and also targeting some nuclear sites.

‘Must be condemned’

Following the attacks, Iran expelled IAEA inspectors stationed in the country, arguing that the agency failed to condemn the strikes on its nuclear facilities.

Days before the attack, which led to a dramatic escalation of tensions between the two countries, the IAEA Board of Governors had adopted a strongly-worded resolution accusing Iran of non-compliance with its commitments.

Eslami said that if the UN nuclear watchdog supports military action, it should explicitly state that attacks on safeguarded nuclear facilities are permitted.

“But if such attacks are not permitted, they must be condemned – and once condemned, it must be clarified what the post-war conditions are,” he said.

Until then, he added, “political and psychological pressure” to demand inspections of bombed sites would not be accepted.