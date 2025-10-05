WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Hamas denies reports about agreeing to disarm under international supervision
Hamas member Mahmoud Mardawi says those media reports aim to distort Hamas' stance and mislead the public.
Hamas denies reports about agreeing to disarm under international supervision
Israel continues to attack Gaza despite peace talks / AA
October 5, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has denied media reports about agreeing to surrender its weapons under US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan.

Media reports earlier said that Hamas had agreed to hand over its weapons to a Palestinian-Egyptian committee under international supervision.

"We categorically deny the fabricated allegations published by several media outlets about the course of the ceasefire negotiations and Hamas' position on handing over weapons," senior Hamas member Mahmoud Mardawi said in a statement.

He called these media reports "baseless and aim to distort Hamas' stance and mislead public opinion."

Mardawi called on media outlets to verify information and rely on credible sources, urging journalists not to fall for what he called rumours or unverified claims.

RECOMMENDED

Egypt is set to host delegations from Hamas and Israel on Monday to discuss the details of a prisoner swap deal under Trump’s Gaza plan.

On September 29, US President Donald Trump unveiled the 20-point plan, which includes the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, disarmament of Hamas and rebuilding of Gaza.

Hamas has agreed to the plan in principle, and talks for the next steps are due in Egypt.

Israel has killed over 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage so far in besieged Gaza.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG