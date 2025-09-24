Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has apologised to victims of a forced contraception programme that Copenhagen ran for more than three decades.

"Today, there is only one thing to say to you: I apologise for the injustice that was done to you because you were Greenlanders. I apologise for what was taken from you and for the pain it caused. On behalf of Denmark, I apologise," Frederiksen said at a ceremony in the autonomous territory's capital Nuuk on Wednesday.

From the late 1960s until 1992, Danish authorities forced around 4,500 Inuit women, around half of all those of child-bearing age, to wear a contraceptive coil — or intrauterine device (IUD) — without their consent.

The aim was to reduce the Inuit birth rate.

Many of the women were left sterile and almost all of them have suffered from physical or psychological problems.

The scandal is one of several sensitive issues tainting Denmark's ties to Greenland, including forced adoptions and the forced removal of Greenlandic Inuit children from their families.

Denmark has over the past year been keen to smooth over tensions with its strategically located, resource-rich Arctic territory, which US President Donald Trump has said he wants to take over for security reasons.

At the end of August, Frederiksen presented a long-awaited apology to the victims of the forced contraception campaign, in a written statement.

On Monday, she also announced the creation of a "reconciliation fund" to compensate the victims, as well as other Greenlanders who suffered discrimination because of their Inuit heritage.

Related TRT World - Danish foreign minister summons US diplomat over Greenland: state broadcaster

'External pressure'

Aaja Chemnitz, an MP who represents Greenland in the Danish parliament, said the apology was a direct result of Trump's assertive statements about taking over Greenland.