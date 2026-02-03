February 3, 2026
US envoy Steve Witkoff met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in West Jerusalem on Tuesday for talks on Iran, Israeli media reported.
The meeting was also attended by the heads of Israel’s security agencies, Netanyahu’s office told The Times of Israel news portal.
The meeting was held shortly after Witkoff arrived in Israel for talks with senior officials there on the Iranian issue and the implementation of the second phase of President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan.
In recent days, several countries have stepped in and offered to mediate between Tehran and Washington to ease tensions, with Türkiye playing a particularly active role.
