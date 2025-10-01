A US federal appeals court heard arguments on behalf of Turkish student Rumeysa Ozturk, who was detained in March by immigration authorities in retaliation for co-authoring an op-ed in a student newspaper criticising Israel's carnage in Gaza.

"Ms Ozturk was held behind bars for six weeks for writing an op-ed, and that never should have happened," Esha Bhandari, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Speech, Privacy and Technology Project, said during an online briefing after the hearing.

"The government is asking the court to be the first to ever hold that there is no access to judicial review if the government weaponises immigration detention authority to keep someone locked up simply for exercising their free speech rights. Our argument is that of course, the courts have a role to play when individuals' liberty and freedom of speech are at stake," she said after the hearing at the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

"There's no reason that Rumeysa Ozturk should be in detention," she added.

Opinion piece led to arrest

Ozturk's message, read during the briefing, said her op-ed called on Tufts University to heed student voices and recognise the Palestinian genocide.

She described writing as "one of the most peaceful methods of communication and ways of taking action" and "the heart of freedom of expression."

"Unbelievably, it was my writing, a single opinion piece published in our student newspaper, that led to my arrest and ultimately landed me in a damp, crowded, and inhumane ICE for-profit prison for 45 days," she said.

"As my case continues to move forward, I am grateful for the outpouring of support, and expect to see the basic principles of our democracy prevail," she added.

Ozturk, a Fulbright scholar and PhD student in child development at Tufts University, was kidnapped in broad daylight by plainclothes Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who surrounded her outside her Somerville, Massachusetts home on March 25, an incident captured on video.