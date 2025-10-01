US
3 min read
US appeals court hears Rumeysa Ozturk's argument in pro-Palestine op-ed case
"As my case continues to move forward, I am grateful for the outpouring of support, and expect to see the basic principles of our democracy prevail," Ozturk says in her message.
US appeals court hears Rumeysa Ozturk's argument in pro-Palestine op-ed case
Ozturk's arrest came after a long list of names that have been targeted for advocating for Palestinians. / Reuters
October 1, 2025

A US federal appeals court heard arguments on behalf of Turkish student Rumeysa Ozturk, who was detained in March by immigration authorities in retaliation for co-authoring an op-ed in a student newspaper criticising Israel's carnage in Gaza.

"Ms Ozturk was held behind bars for six weeks for writing an op-ed, and that never should have happened," Esha Bhandari, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Speech, Privacy and Technology Project, said during an online briefing after the hearing.

"The government is asking the court to be the first to ever hold that there is no access to judicial review if the government weaponises immigration detention authority to keep someone locked up simply for exercising their free speech rights. Our argument is that of course, the courts have a role to play when individuals' liberty and freedom of speech are at stake," she said after the hearing at the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

"There's no reason that Rumeysa Ozturk should be in detention," she added.

RelatedTRT World - 'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention

Opinion piece led to arrest

Ozturk's message, read during the briefing, said her op-ed called on Tufts University to heed student voices and recognise the Palestinian genocide.

She described writing as "one of the most peaceful methods of communication and ways of taking action" and "the heart of freedom of expression."

"Unbelievably, it was my writing, a single opinion piece published in our student newspaper, that led to my arrest and ultimately landed me in a damp, crowded, and inhumane ICE for-profit prison for 45 days," she said.

"As my case continues to move forward, I am grateful for the outpouring of support, and expect to see the basic principles of our democracy prevail," she added.

Ozturk, a Fulbright scholar and PhD student in child development at Tufts University, was kidnapped in broad daylight by plainclothes Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who surrounded her outside her Somerville, Massachusetts home on March 25, an incident captured on video.

RECOMMENDED

Her student visa was revoked by the State Department, and she was sent to an ICE detention centre in Louisiana, where she spent six weeks, before a federal judge in Vermont ordered her release on May 9, citing her asthma and a lack of justification for her continued detention.

RelatedTRT World - US federal judge orders release of Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk on bail

Crackdown on pro-Palestine voices

Ozturk's arrest came after a long list of names that have been targeted for advocating for Palestinians.

It started on March 8, when pro-Palestine activist and Columbia University graduate, Mahmoud Khalil, was arrested at his apartment building in Manhattan.

A few days after Khalil's arrest, Trump's claim came due after another pro-Palestine scholar, Badar Khan Suri, an Indian researcher at Georgetown University, was arrested.

His attorney said he was arrested because of the Palestinian identity of his wife. He was released in May.

After the arrest of Suri, authorities went after another pro-Palestine student, Momodou Taal, asking him to turn himself in.

On March 25, Yunseo Chung, a Columbia University student, said she sued the Trump administration to stop her deportation from the US over her participation in a pro-Palestine protest last Spring.

On April 14, authorities arrested Mohsen Mahdawi during his citizenship interview before he was released on April 30.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia