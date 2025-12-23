Russia fired more than 650 drones and three dozen missiles at Ukraine in a large-scale attack that began during the night and stretched into daylight hours on Tuesday, officials said.

At least three people were killed, including a 4-year-old child, according to the Ukranian officials.

The barrage struck homes and the power grid in 13 regions of Ukraine, causing widespread outages in bitter temperatures, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, a day after he described recent progress on finding a peace deal “quite solid.”

The bombardment demonstrated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intention of continuing the war in Ukraine, Zelenskyy said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian and European officials have complained that Putin is not sincerely engaging with US-led peace efforts.

The attack “is an extremely clear signal of Russian priorities,” Zelenskyy said.

“A strike before Christmas, when people want to be with their families, at home, in safety. A strike, in fact, in the midst of negotiations that are being conducted to end this war. Putin cannot accept the fact that we must stop killing.”