Child among 3 dead in major Russian drone attacks across Ukraine: Kiev
Hundreds of deadly Russian drone strikes targeted multiple regions in Ukraine causing civilian casualties and widespread destruction.
Emergency responder at a Russian drone strike site on an apartment building in Kiev, Ukraine, December 23, 2025. / Reuters
December 23, 2025

Russia fired more than 650 drones and three dozen missiles at Ukraine in a large-scale attack that began during the night and stretched into daylight hours on Tuesday, officials said.

At least three people were killed, including a 4-year-old child, according to the Ukranian officials.

The barrage struck homes and the power grid in 13 regions of Ukraine, causing widespread outages in bitter temperatures, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, a day after he described recent progress on finding a peace deal “quite solid.”

The bombardment demonstrated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intention of continuing the war in Ukraine, Zelenskyy said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian and European officials have complained that Putin is not sincerely engaging with US-led peace efforts.

The attack “is an extremely clear signal of Russian priorities,” Zelenskyy said.

“A strike before Christmas, when people want to be with their families, at home, in safety. A strike, in fact, in the midst of negotiations that are being conducted to end this war. Putin cannot accept the fact that we must stop killing.”

US-led peace talks

US President Donald Trump has for months been pressing for a peace agreement, but the negotiations have become entangled in the very different demands from Moscow and Kiev.

US envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday he held “productive and constructive” talks in Florida with Ukrainian and European representatives. Trump was less effusive on Monday, saying, “The talks are going along.”

Initial reports from Ukrainian emergency services said the toddler died in Ukraine’s northwestern Zhytomyr region, while a drone killed a woman in the Kiev region, and another civilian death was recorded in the western Khmelnytskyi region, according to Zelenskyy.

Authorities in the western regions of Rivne, Ternopil and Lviv, as well as the northern Sumy region, reported damage to energy infrastructure or power outages after the attack.

In the southern Odessa region, Russia struck energy, port, transport, industrial and residential infrastructure, according to regional head Oleh Kiper.

A merchant ship and over 120 homes were damaged, he said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
