The United Nations refugee agency has declared the crisis in the Middle East to be a major humanitarian emergency, and has insisted that all civilians fleeing the conflict should be granted safe passage.

UNHCR said the Middle East crisis — which began on Saturday when Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran and has spread since — had already caused large numbers of people to flee their homes.

"UNHCR has declared the escalating crisis in the Middle East as a major humanitarian emergency requiring an immediate response across the region," Ayaki Ito, the agency's emergency chief and its cross-regional refugee coordinator, told a press briefing in Geneva on Friday.

"The recent escalation of hostility and attacks in the Middle East has triggered significant population movements - while clashes along the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan have also forced many thousands of families to flee," he said.

Millions of refugees