An Israeli strike on the southern Lebanese city of Sidon has killed at least 13 people, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, again breaching the agreed truce.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said the strike targeted a car near the Khalid bin al-Walid mosque and that "subsequently it was reported that the raid also targeted" the mosque itself and a centre of the same name.
In an update, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported "13 dead and a number of others wounded" in the strike in the Ain al-Hilweh camp on the outskirts of the city of Sidon, adding that "ambulances are still transporting more wounded to nearby hospitals".
Earlier on Tuesday, Lebanon said Israeli strikes on cars elsewhere in the country's south killed two people.
Israeli military claimed that it struck members of Hamas resistance group. There was no immediate comment from Hamas on the strike.
Deadly strikes despite truce
Since the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah began on November 27 2024, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon.
The attacks have included air raids, drones, and limited ground invasions.
Lebanon reports that since the truce, Israel has killed more than 270 people by October of this year, including 107 civilians and other non-combatants, with approximately 850 wounded.
Broader estimates, incorporating Israeli claims, suggest around 300–400 Hezbollah-linked individuals killed, though exact figures remain opaque due to conflicting reports.
Hezbollah has largely refrained from major retaliatory actions, marking a stark departure from the pre-truce tit-for-tat exchanges, except for two limited minor "warning" rocket volleys in early December 2024.
Overall, the Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and wounded nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale aggression in September 2024.
Under the terms of the ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military occupation at five border outposts.