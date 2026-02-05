A Palestinian man was killed and a woman injured by Israeli forces on Thursday as Israel continued strikes in Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement.
Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli attacks targeted eastern Gaza City, eastern Deir al Balah, and eastern Khan Younis.
Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian near the Bani Suhaila roundabout east of Khan Younis, medical sources told Anadolu.
A 28-year-old woman, Aya Khader Barbach, was injured after Israeli forces fired at her tent near the Abu Hamid roundabout in central Khan Younis.
Earlier Israeli strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday killed 23 Palestinians in separate incidents across the enclave.
Separately, Israeli forces demolished buildings and facilities east of Gaza City’s al Tuffah neighbourhood and carried out an air strike on the area.
The neighbourhood was also hit by artillery shelling and heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles.
Warplanes also struck areas east of Deir al Balah in central Gaza, where Israeli forces are deployed.
Israel has continued to violate the ceasefire deal despite a January announcement by the US administration that the second phase of the agreement had begun.
That phase includes additional Israeli withdrawals from Gaza and the launch of reconstruction efforts, which the United Nations estimates will cost aroud 70 billion dollars.
The ceasefire was meant to halt Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza that began in October 2023 and lasted more than two years, killing nearly 72,000 Palestinians and wounding more than 171,000, while destroying roughly 90 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure.