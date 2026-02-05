A Palestinian man was killed and a woman injured by Israeli forces on Thursday as Israel continued strikes in Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli attacks targeted eastern Gaza City, eastern Deir al Balah, and eastern Khan Younis.

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian near the Bani Suhaila roundabout east of Khan Younis, medical sources told Anadolu.

A 28-year-old woman, Aya Khader Barbach, was injured after Israeli forces fired at her tent near the Abu Hamid roundabout in central Khan Younis.

Earlier Israeli strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday killed 23 Palestinians in separate incidents across the enclave.

Separately, Israeli forces demolished buildings and facilities east of Gaza City’s al Tuffah neighbourhood and carried out an air strike on the area.