Türkiye entered 2026 with a milestone in renewable energy generation – in the first days of the year, electricity generation from wind reached a record daily high, highlighting the growing weight of renewables in the country’s energy mix.

Yet behind the headline figure lies a deeper structural shift — one shaped by long-term state planning, industrial localisation, and a strategic drive to reduce external dependence.

As Ankara accelerates its clean energy agenda, wind power has emerged not only as a source of electricity, but as a cornerstone of Türkiye’s broader economic and security strategy

Behind the record lies a strategy that combines political resolve, industrial policy, and long-term planning.

Türkiye’s push towards clean energy is anchored in its 2053 net zero emissions target and framed by what President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called a matter of national security: “full energy independence” .

Türkiye is “fundamentally reshaping its energy portfolio”, says Ozlem Erol, an environmental engineer and member of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Council, stressing that renewable energy now sits at the core of national policy.

A national strategy

Nearly 62 percent of Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity already comes from renewable sources, she notes, pointing to the National Energy Plan and the Renewable Energy Resource Zones.

Known as YEKA, these projects under the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources form the backbone of the energy transformation in the country.

“Türkiye is no longer just consuming energy,” Erol tells TRT World. “It is developing its own technology and integrating its wind and solar resources into the system through domestic capabilities.”

By the end of 2025, Türkiye’s total installed power capacity exceeded 121,000 megawatts, of which around 75,000 megawatts came from clean sources such as hydropower, wind, solar, and geothermal energy.

Solar capacity crossed 24,000 megawatts, while wind surpassed 14,000 megawatts, marking what engineer Erol describes as “historic thresholds.”

Wind energy, in particular, has emerged as both an energy source and an industrial strategy.

New contracts signed in early 2026 allocated 1,150 megawatts of additional wind capacity across several regions, including Balikesir, Aydin-Denizli, Kutahya, and Sivas.

The ministry has committed to launching at least 2,000 megawatts of new tenders every year, a move designed to give investors long-term predictability.

The vision extends offshore as well.

Türkiye has set a 2035 target of 5,000 megawatts for offshore wind installations, with candidate zones identified off the coasts of Bandirma, Bozcaada, Gelibolu, and Karabiga.

According to Erol, 2026 is expected to be a breakthrough year in which financing models are finalised and technical preparations completed, allowing construction to begin.

Energy storage is another pillar of the strategy. To address the intermittency of wind and solar, battery storage systems are increasingly being integrated into new projects.