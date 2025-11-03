China has condemned the violence against civilians in Sudan after Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militants seized control of the city of Al Fasher in North Darfur state and committed massacres against civilians.

Beijing “closely follows situation in Sudan and condemns acts against the civilians,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in the Chinese capital on Monday.

Mao said China hopes “Sudan will end the conflict as soon as possible, ease the humanitarian crisis, resume the political process at an early date and restore peace and stability and achieve reconstruction and development”.

On October 26, the RSF seized control of Al Fasher and committed massacres against civilians, according to local and international organisations, amid warnings that control of the city could split Sudan along east-west divide.