AFRICA
2 min read
China condemns violence against civilians in Sudan, calls for an end to the conflict
Beijing says it hopes for an end to the conflict as soon as possible, resumption of the political process and restoration of peace and stability in the North African country.
China condemns violence against civilians in Sudan, calls for an end to the conflict
(FILE) More than 62,000 people have been displaced following the RSF takeover of Al Fasher, the capital of Sudan's North Darfur state. / AA
November 3, 2025

China has condemned the violence against civilians in Sudan after Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militants seized control of the city of Al Fasher in North Darfur state and committed massacres against civilians.

Beijing “closely follows situation in Sudan and condemns acts against the civilians,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in the Chinese capital on Monday.

Mao said China hopes “Sudan will end the conflict as soon as possible, ease the humanitarian crisis, resume the political process at an early date and restore peace and stability and achieve reconstruction and development”.

RelatedTRT World - Over 1,500 displaced in Sudan amid worsening insecurity: UN agency

On October 26, the RSF seized control of Al Fasher and committed massacres against civilians, according to local and international organisations, amid warnings that control of the city could split Sudan along east-west divide.

RECOMMENDED

Later, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as “Hemedti”, admitted that his forces had committed “violations” in Al Fasher, claiming that investigation committees had been formed.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end.

The conflict has killed 20,000 people and turned more than 15 million into refugees and internally displaced persons, according to UN and local reports.

RelatedTRT World - US condemns RSF atrocities in Al Fasher, urges negotiations to end Sudan conflict

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios