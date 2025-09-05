WORLD
IAEA chief warns of rising nuclear armament
"Countries are improving and increasing their nuclear arsenals," says Grossi after meeting with Pope Leo.
Grossi warned that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine is still at risk. / Reuters
Burak UzunBurak Uzun
September 5, 2025

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi warned of increasing nuclear armament instead of disarmament following his meeting with Pope Leo XIV.

"I think what we are seeing in general is that there is an increase in nuclear armament as opposed to disarmament. So countries are improving and increasing their nuclear arsenals," Grossi told Vatican News on Friday following his meeting with the pope.

He noted that countries that do not have nuclear weapons are starting to talk more openly about the possibility and the "necessity" of having nuclear weapons.

"What we see is that many countries, including important countries in the West or in the extended West, in Asia, are saying, well, maybe seeing what we see, perhaps having nuclear weapons at the end of the day would be the necessary thing. And this is what we need to stop," Grossi underscored.

He reiterated the need for stopping the trend towards more nuclear weapons, deeming it "crucial."

Grossi also warned that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine is still at risk due to the war.

"When one looks at the map, one sees that this nuclear power plant is right on the frontline. So the possibility of something happening is extremely high," he said.

