Türkiye summons Iranian envoy after ballistic missile enters its airspace
Ankara says some debris from the missile fell onto vacant land in the country's southeastern Gaziantep province.
Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh was called to the ministry on Monday. / Public domain
5 hours ago

The Turkish foreign ministry has summoned Iran’s ambassador to Ankara after a ballistic missile fired from Iran entered Turkish airspace before being intercepted.

Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh was called to the ministry on Monday, where Turkish officials conveyed their protest and requested an explanation over the incident.

The Turkish National Defence Ministry said on Monday that a ballistic missile fired from Iran that entered Turkish airspace was neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The ministry said some debris from the missile fell onto vacant land in the country's southeastern Gaziantep province, adding that there were no casualties or injuries.

The development came amid ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran, launched on February 28, which have so far killed more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

