The Turkish foreign ministry has summoned Iran’s ambassador to Ankara after a ballistic missile fired from Iran entered Turkish airspace before being intercepted.

Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh was called to the ministry on Monday, where Turkish officials conveyed their protest and requested an explanation over the incident.

The Turkish National Defence Ministry said on Monday that a ballistic missile fired from Iran that entered Turkish airspace was neutralised by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.