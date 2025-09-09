Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Monday that preparations are underway to hold parliamentary and presidential elections within a year of the end of Israel’s war on Gaza.

His remarks came during a meeting in London with newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, which focused on “the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and bilateral relations between the State of Palestine and the United Kingdom,” according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Abbas reiterated the current Palestinian priorities: “An immediate and permanent ceasefire, ensuring full access for humanitarian aid to Gaza, the release of hostages and prisoners, the withdrawal of occupation forces, and the launch of early recovery and reconstruction.”

He hailed “the historic decision of the UK to announce its intention to recognise the State of Palestine before the upcoming international peace conference in New York later this month,” describing it as “a corrective step to a historic injustice and an opening of a new horizon for achieving peace.”

Several other Western countries, including Belgium, France, Australia and Canada, are also preparing to recognise the State of Palestine during this month’s UN General Assembly meetings.

Abbas said that “any party or candidate wishing to participate in the elections must adhere to the political programme and international commitments of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), international legitimacy and the principle of one authority, one law, and one legitimate security force.”

Palestine’s political reset

In early 2021, Abbas issued a decree to hold legislative, presidential and Palestinian National Council elections, but none have taken place to date.