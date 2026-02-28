WORLD
Joint Israel-US strike to reshape Iran’s future: Netanyahu
The attacks come as talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear programme had been ongoing under Oman’s mediation.
Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, February 28, 2026. / Reuters
6 hours ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel and the US have begun a joint operation against Iran to eliminate what he described as an “existential threat” posed by the Iranian government.

In a video message on Saturday, Netanyahu said the “murderous terror regime” in Tehran must not be armed with nuclear weapons capable of threatening “all of humanity.”

“Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands,” he said.

Netanyahu called on what he described as all parts of the Iranian people, including Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Baloch and Ahwazi, to throw off “the yoke of tyranny” and establish a “free and peace-loving Iran.”

He said the operation launched against Iran is significantly more powerful than previous actions and reiterated that Israel would not allow Tehran to obtain nuclear weapons.

Israel launched an attack against Iran early on Saturday under the name ‘Lion’s Roar,’ declaring a “special and immediate” state of emergency across the country.

US President Donald Trump later said the US had also launched “major combat operations” against the “Iranian regime.”

The attacks come as talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear programme had been ongoing under Oman’s mediation. A new round of talks in Geneva ended on Thursday.

Last June, the US struck three Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day Israel-Iran war.

