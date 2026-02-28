Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel and the US have begun a joint operation against Iran to eliminate what he described as an “existential threat” posed by the Iranian government.

In a video message on Saturday, Netanyahu said the “murderous terror regime” in Tehran must not be armed with nuclear weapons capable of threatening “all of humanity.”

“Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands,” he said.

Netanyahu called on what he described as all parts of the Iranian people, including Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Baloch and Ahwazi, to throw off “the yoke of tyranny” and establish a “free and peace-loving Iran.”

He said the operation launched against Iran is significantly more powerful than previous actions and reiterated that Israel would not allow Tehran to obtain nuclear weapons.