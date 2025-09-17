Israel has faced global condemnation over its ground invasion of Gaza City in besieged Gaza, which it started yesterday as part of its plan to occupy the city.
Israel's latest attacks killed nearly 90 people in Gaza City alone, and more across the blockaded enclave.
Nearly one million Palestinians, most of them displaced from other parts of the enclave, remain trapped in the city under relentless attacks.
Türkiye
Türkiye's Head of Communications called for urgent international action, especially by the UN, after Israel's launch of a new phase of its ground invasion.
On Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Burhanettin Duran said the invasion marks a new "bloody phase" of Israel's crime of genocide, adding that the assault violates international law and is making the humanitarian crisis even worse.
"There are no excuses left for the international community," Duran said. "It is an obligation for all responsible mechanisms, especially the UN Security Council, to immediately take action, secure a ceasefire, and ensure that Israel is held accountable before international law for its crimes."
Canada
Canada's foreign ministry called Israel's new ground invasion in Gaza City "horrific."
"It worsens the humanitarian crisis and jeopardises the release of the hostages," the Foreign Ministry said in a post on X. "The Government of Israel must adhere to international law."
France
France's Foreign Ministry urged Israel to stop its "destructive campaign" in Gaza City, after Israeli troops launched a long-anticipated ground invasion in the Palestinian territory's main city.
"France calls on Israel to end this destructive campaign, which no longer has any military logic, and to resume negotiations as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement.
Italy
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that Rome opposes Israel's ongoing invasion of Gaza City, warning that it poses a grave risk to civilians.
"We have always said we are against the offensive on Gaza," Tajani told broadcaster Sky TG24.
He stressed the urgency of diplomatic efforts to halt the escalation, saying: "Now, we need to speed up the process of a ceasefire. It won't be easy to reach a solution, but we must find a way."
Egypt
Egypt strongly condemned Israel's launch of a new phase of its military invasion of Gaza City as a "grave escalation" and a "blatant violation" of international humanitarian law.
In a statement, Egypt's Foreign Ministry called the expansion of the Israeli invasion "reckless," warning of catastrophic consequences for the Palestinian territories and the wider region.
It held the international community responsible for failing to act against "crimes and genocide" in Gaza and urged immediate steps to end the genocide in the enclave, where almost 65,000 Palestinians have been killed.
Jordan
Jordan's Foreign Ministry also decried the expansion of Israel's ground invasion and intensified bombardment of the enclave, calling it a "flagrant breach of international law and humanitarian law."
Spokesman Fouad Mijalli reiterated the kingdom's absolute rejection of Israel's attempts to impose new realities on the ground, including forced displacement of Palestinians.
Scotland
Scottish First Minister John Swinney called on the UK government to take stronger action over the situation in Gaza, urging sanctions against Israel in response to what he described as "genocide."
"In the face of genocide in Gaza, silence and inaction are not an option. The latest UN report, coupled with the intensifying attacks by Israel on Gaza City, must be a wake-up call for the UK government," Swinney said on X.
"The Israeli government must be held to account, including sanctions," he added.
UN
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres refrained from defining the situation in besieged Gaza as genocide but described it as "horrendous."
In response to a question on the UN Commission of Inquiry's decision that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, Guterres said: "It is not in the attributions of the Secretary-General to do the legal determination of genocide that belongs to the adequate judicial entities, namely the International Court of Justice."
"What happens in Gaza today is horrendous," he said at a news conference.
Calling the situation in Gaza City a "systematic destruction," Guterres said: "We are seeing massive killing of civilians in a way that I do not remember in any conflict since I am Secretary-General."