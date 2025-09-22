WAR ON GAZA
Trump to denounce Palestinian recognitions by US allies at UN
Trump is set to deliver the first speech of his second term to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, as the annual diplomatic gathering is dominated by Israel's genocide in Gaza.
September 22, 2025

US President Donald Trump will hit out at "globalist institutions" and criticise the recognition of a Palestinian state by Western allies in a speech to the United Nations, the White House has said.

Trump is set to deliver the first speech of his second term to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, as the annual diplomatic gathering is dominated by Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that Trump would tout "the renewal of American strength around the world" in his address.

"The president will also touch upon how globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order, and he will articulate his straightforward and constructive vision for the world," she added.

Trump has repeatedly criticised the UN and other multilateral institutions as part of his "America First" policy, and either cut funding for or withdrawn from a number of UN bodies.

Trump will meanwhile hold a "multilateral meeting" with the leaders of key Muslim countries at the UN assembly, including Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, Leavitt told a briefing.

The move comes after several Western governments recognised a Palestinian state, angering Israel.

‘Not enough action’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will speak at the UN on Friday, has threatened to expand illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank after the recognitions.

Trump himself opposed the moves by Britain, Canada, Australia and France to recognise the state of Palestine.

"The president has been very clear he disagrees with this decision," Leavitt said, noting that he had publicly done so with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a UK state visit last week.

"Frankly, he believes it's a reward to Hamas. So he believes these decisions are just more talk and not enough action from some of our friends and allies, and I think you'll hear him talk about that tomorrow," at the UN, she added.

Trump will also meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN gathering, Leavitt said, as Kiev seeks Western-backed security guarantees to prop up an elusive ceasefire with Russia.

In addition, the US president will meet Argentinian counterpart and key ally Javier Milei, a day after the US Treasury said it was mulling an economic lifeline for Argentina as it battles to calm jittery markets.

